No relaxation in lockdown restrictions till May 3: TN CM Palaniswami

The Chief Minister announced that the government will review the lockdown based on the spread of the virus in the state.

The lockdown in Tamil Nadu will be in full effect till May 3 without any relaxations in the curbs. The government of Tamil Nadu announced that the relaxations in restrictions suggested by the Centre after April 20 will not be effected in the state.

According to reports, the state governmentâ€™s announcement came after the 22-member expert committee submitted an interim report to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The committee, led by Finance Secretary S Krishnan, had a meeting with the Chief Minister and other senior ministers on Monday, in which they presented the report and had a discussion on the relaxations that can be allowed. At the end of the meeting, the state government decided to not relax the lockdown till May 3. The government also added that the lockdown in Tamil Nadu will be reviewed based on the spread of the virus.

The expert committee had also considered the inputs from public health experts who had said that there is not sufficient data about the virus to recommend any relaxation on the curbs imposed by the government. The committee had also deliberated on the issues around the industry like opening up of factories for operations, availability of workforce, vendors and other aspects of the supply chain management. The MSME sector was looking for some clarity on the issue since many companies thought that they could begin operations from April 20.

As of Monday, Tamil Nadu has 1520 positive cases of COVID-19, of which 43 cases were confirmed on Monday. A total of 46 patients were discharged on recovery, pegging the total number of persons discharged from hospitals across Tamil Nadu at 457.

Two persons died on Monday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19, thus taking the total number of victims to 17. Tamil Nadu had extended the lockdown till April 30 in an earlier announcement, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.