‘No rebellion,’ says BJP after unsigned letter calls for Yediyurappa’s removal as CM

An unsigned letter claimed that Yediyurappa has age-related health issues and his son Vijayendra has become the "defacto CM".

The BJP in Karnataka has denied the contents of an unsigned letter that called for removal of BS Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. BJP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the letter was an attempt at “cheap politicking” by the opposition. The BJP maintained that there was no trouble or rebellion within the party.

What was in the unsigned letter?

The unsigned letter, purported to be concocted during a meeting of several disgruntled BJP MLAs last week, claims that Yediyurappa has age-related health issues and that he is heavily reliant on his son, Vijayendra Yeddyurappa to perform his duties. The letter also dubbed Vijayendra the “super CM”, who is in-charge of Yediyurappa’s affairs by proxy.

It goes on to state that Vijayendra has taken over his father’s political affairs. “Vijayendra is the defecto CM, super CM. It is wrong for a son to help his ageing father? Vijayendra has overseen the appointment of officials to every ministry. He is running the administration instead of his father,” the letter alleged.

The denials

The unsigned letter, although circulated in the media last week, went viral on Tuesday morning, especially after around 15 BJP MLAs met at Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar’s residence in a show of strength. Speculation was rife that several old timers and indigenous BJP leaders were unhappy about being left out of the state cabinet.

These two developments led to speculation that trouble is brewing in the BJP’s Karnataka unit. Denying the speculations, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said, “There is no secret meeting or any question of rebellion within our party. Yediyurappa is our leader and he will continue as the Chief Minister. Everything is normal and good in the party.”

Medical Education Minister Sudhakar accused the opposition of creating the unsigned letter to spark unrest within the party.

“This looks like the handiwork of the opposition and they are politicking cheaply. This will not work here and Yediyurappa’s government is stable,” Sudhakar said.

A BJP spokesperson said that the unsigned letter contained false information and maintained that there is no rebellion within the party. “An unsigned letter in Kannada circulating in the social media is bogus, as it was fabricated in the name of Santosh, a private secretary to Yediyurappa. The talk of about 20 loyal MLAs ganging up against Yediyurappa is a speculation as rumour mills are working overtime. No rebellion is brewing against the Chief Minister,” BJP spokesperson Madhusudan said.