‘No rebellion, BJP govt will complete its term in Karnataka’: Dy CM Ashwath Narayan

Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan made the statement in response to reports of brewing discontent in the party ranks.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday that no one would be able to destabilise the BJP government in Karnataka and it will complete the remaining three-year term.

"Nobody can destabilise the government...it is stable. We will complete the remaining three-year term. In the future also, our party will remain in power," Dr Narayan, who holds the portfolio of Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, told reporters in Mysuru.

He added that the recent events were due to the “minor aspirations” of some leaders. “In our party, there is no room for disgruntlement. If they have demands, they can speak to the CM,” he is reported to have said, as per the Deccan Herald.

He was reacting to a question on a group of MLAs meeting at the residence of Ramesh Katti, who is keen on a Rajya Sabha entry in the coming biennial polls, and some reportedly expressing dissatisfaction at the way of functioning of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The MLA for Vijayapura, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, one of those who attended the meeting, had expressed unhappiness over not getting his works done despite representations to the Chief Minister.

Dr Narayan said there is no scope for rebellion or anti-party activities in the BJP.

"There will be expectations, but so far as our party is concerned, there is no scope for such things (rebellion or anti-party activities). There are only discussions with the Chief Minister regarding various demands of the legislators,” Dr Narayan said.

No one in the party in Karnataka would cross the "Lakshman Rekha," he said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said that the BJP government would “fall due to infighting” and that “No Congress MLA is going to resign,” in response to a statement made by the Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. Jarkiholi had said that he could get some of the opposition MLAs to resign.

