No reason to curtail ongoing Assembly session amid COVID-19: TN CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday ruled out curtailing the ongoing Assembly session, saying all legislators were screened for COVID-19 (coronavirus) before entering the House. The ongoing Assembly session is scheduled to go on till April 9.

“There is no need for panic. At the same time there is no necessity to postpone the assembly proceedings. All legislators are provided with adequate safety measures. We all enter the House only after being screened," he said. He also expressed government support to legislators who would prefer a medical examination vis-a-vis coronavirus.

Detailing the initiatives taken up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Palaniswami said there was no need for panic and assured his government was working in full swing to implement the preventive measures. “The government is taking whatever precautionary measures are required," Palaniswami said. He also announced constituting a task force, headed by state Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, to closely monitor the preventive measures taken against the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has notified entry restrictions into the court premises in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Advocates, litigants and members of the public would not be allowed inside for three weeks. All non-essential services like canteens and even Bar associations are directed to remain closed during the lockdown period, according to a high court notification.

Visitors including advocates are directed to vacate the premises by 5 pm every day to facilitate sanitisation of the campus. The High Court registrar general has been directed to come up with a shift system for court staff to avoid crowding.

Except for urgent matters and motion cases, all other cases stand adjourned for three weeks. All arbitration and mediation centres, Tamil Nadu legal services authority and Puducherry legal services authority have been ordered to remain closed for three weeks.

Judicial officers of subordinate courts have been advised to make maximum use of video conference facility for hearings and recording evidence to avoid crowding in court halls. The directives have been issued by the seven-judge administration committee headed by Chief Justice AP Sahi.

(With inputs from PTI)