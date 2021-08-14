No proposal for lockdown in Bengaluru, discussion on restricts after Aug 15: R Ashoka

He said that the state governmentâ€™s aim is to control COVID-19 in Bengaluru and in the entire state, and that tough restrictions will be discussed after August 15.

news COVID-19

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka, on August 13, said that the state government had no plans to impose a lockdown in Bengaluru. According to media reports, there were speculations of imposition of lockdown in the capital city following a spike in COVID-19 cases. He said that lockdown and similar measures affect people, instead, they will ensure other measures are enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the city. However, he said that there will be discussions on more stringent measures in the state after Independence Day.

Stating that there are four or five festivals that have come at a time like Muharram, Ganesha Chaturthi and Raghavendra Aaradhane, among others, Ashoka said, "We will discuss about taking strict measures at the meeting that will be chaired by the Chief Minister."

The Minister noted that the COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru were decreasing, adding that Deputy Commissioners in districts with a high number of cases are taking appropriate measures like imposing weekend curfew to contain the spread. â€œCurfew is not the only measure, imposing lockdown and other such measures will affect the people, so by giving them slow medicine (like measures) also we can control things...there is no proposal before the government to abruptly impose lockdown in Bengaluru," Ashoka said.

He added that the number of virus cases are coming down in Bengaluru gradually, so there may not be a big issue. "But in the districts where it (number) is increasing, we have given instructions to Deputy Commissioners there, and they are taking measures like weekend curfew, among others," he said.

There would be detailed discussions on measures that need to be put in place after Independence Day on August 15. He said, "Our aim is to control the spread of coronavirus cases from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra to Karnataka, and we should stop the third wave."

Admitting to mistakes during the second wave, he said by rectifying them, the government is taking measures to stop the possible of the third wave by creating awareness, setting up paediatric wards, training paediatricians, among others.

Speaking about restrictions like not allowing devotees into temples, imposition of night curfew, restricting gathering of people at programmes, events and weddings, the Minister said norms and restrictions should be enforced. "Our aim is to control COVID-19 in Bengaluru and in the whole of Karnataka. We will soon discuss the tough rule after August 15," he added.

Noting that Kerala is witnessing an increase in cases, he said that the government will take possible preventive measures to avert a possible third wave in the state.

According to a report in The Hindu, he said that there was no spike in COVID-19 cases among the kids and that the government is augmenting the infrastructure by constituting new paediatric hospitals, training healthcare professionals on treating the children.

Karnataka, on August 12, reported 1,669 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths of which 425 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban district, Dakshina Kannada recorded 390 new cases, Udupi 115, Hassan (113), Mysuru (106), according to the state health department bulletin. While Bengaluru reported five deaths, Dakshina Kannada and Kolar reported three deaths each, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Hassan and Tumakuru reported two deaths respectively.

(With PTI inputs)