No positive coronavirus case in state, says Andhra govt

Of the 24 samples that were sent for examination, 20 tested negative while the results of the remaining four are awaited.

No positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh as of Friday, the state Medical and Health Department said in a bulletin. Of the 24 samples that were sent for examination, 20 tested negative while the results of the remaining four are awaited.

"We have strengthened the surveillance for containment, control and prevention of COVID-19. Till date, 361 passengers from COVID19-affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance," Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy said.

Of the 361, 130 people are under home isolation and 218 people have completed the observation period of 28 days. Another 13 passengers are in hospital admission and are stable, the Special Chief Secretary said in the bulletin.

The state government constituted as a nine-member high-level committee, headed by the Special Chief Secretary, to take decisions on procurement and logistic issues relating to containment and surveillance of COVID-19.

The government also notified the district Collectors as nodal officers for taking measures to contain the deadly virus outbreak in the respective districts.

"A 24x7 Control Room has been set up in the state at 0866 – 2410978 and all districts. Isolation wards are set up in all Government General Hospitals and District Hospitals. 104 Helpline (Toll-free number) has been operationalised for providing health advises on COVID-19," the bulletin stated.

The bulletin also advised the public to cover their nose and mouth while sneezing and coughing, and also asked them to frequently wash their hands with soap and water.

To foreign returnees, the state government said, "Those who have arrived from coronavirus-disease affected countries should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from their date of arrival in India, irrespective of whether they have symptoms or not."

"If symptoms like cough, fever, difficulty in breathing are developed, put on a mask and contact the nearest government health facility by availing free transport through dedicated 108 ambulance or call the control room," it added.

Meanwhile, raids were also conducted on medical shops for selling masks at a higher price.

"Drug inspectors under the control of Drugs Control Administration raided 254 medical shops on Friday and a case was booked against a medical shop in Ongole for selling face masks over and above the MRP," a press release stated.

Officials said that similar raids will continue in the coming days and strict action, including cancellation of license of medical shops, will be taken if they are caught selling medicines or masks at a higher price.

The state government also assured citizens that it had adequate stocks of supplies and medicines required to tackle the virus.

