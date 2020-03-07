No positive cases in Karnataka, screening measures strengthened: State health officials

Over 9000 calls have been made to the state helpline number following a coronavirus scare earlier in the week.

news Coronavirus

Karnataka state health officials have increased screening and containment measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. Earlier on Monday, a Hyderabad based techie who had been in Bengaluru was confirmed to be positive for the infection, triggering a widespread panic in the city.

According to the most recent information released by the state health department, there have been over 77,000 individuals have been screened in the state as of March 7. Around 400 samples of individuals with symptoms have been sent for testing, of which 326 have returned negative for the virus. The results of 74 samples are awaited.

A major panic was triggered in Bengaluru earlier this week after a 24-year-old techie in Hyderabad who had recently been in the city was found to be positive for the virus. The man had been working in Dubai and had traveled to Bengaluru on February 20. He was in the city for a day before taking a bus to Hyderabad on February 22. Several individuals who were at risk were identified and alerted by health officials and placed under home isolation. A colleague of the techie and his flatmate who had been under scrutiny were later found to be negative for the virus.

The coronavirus outbreak started in China’s Wuhan city in early December. As of March 7, over 1 lakh cases have been reported worldwide with deaths amounting to over 3900. There has been no cure or vaccine yet found for the infection. There have been 31 positive cases of coronavirus reported in India as of Saturday, including 3 individuals from Kerala who have since made full recovery.

Officials have emphasized the importance of hand washing frequently throughout the day for a minimum of 20 seconds to help curb the spread and transmission of the virus. Normal masks can be worn by those who are sick, to prevent the infection from spreading to others, however masks must be disposed of properly. Those working in the healthcare sector or are at high risk of coming in contact with an infected individual have been advised to wear N95 masks, however, health experts have deemed masks to be not necessary in preventive measures.