No petrol for private vehicles in TN's Dharmapuri during lockdown

Petrol will be made available to vehicles carrying essential commodities, government vehicles and press vehicles during mandated hours.

Dharmapuri District administration on Monday directed petrol bunks to not supply fuel to private vehicles, mainly two-wheelers, in the district. Dharmapuri District S Malarvizhi has made the new announcement while adding that petrol will be made available to vehicles carrying essential commodities, government vehicles and press vehicles between the mandated timing of 6 am to 1 pm.

Speaking to TNM, an official from Dharmapuri Collector’s office shares that despite section 144 being in place in the state, which restricts gathering of over five persons in public, it has been difficult to contain their movement in Dharmapuri. “Youngsters are riding about in triples. They are not listening to the officials. Even if we seize their vehicles there have been problems. Recently one Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) was mowed down by a car that had come from Chennai near a check post. He is currently in a coma in Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore,” he says.

The incident took place on March 31, around 10.30 am near Palacode check post in Dharmapuri. The below CCTV footage shows a hit-and-run in which a white Ambassador car races past a turning, knocking down one police official, a police jeep and a barricade. The cop is thrown off and dragged for a few seconds before the car speeds down the road.

The official further acknowledges, “There have been instances of lathi charges earlier as well.” According to reports, visuals of police using brute force on two-wheeler riders violating prohibitory orders in the district have been doing the rounds. Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought reports from Dharmapuri Deputy Commissioner of Police on these acts of violence by the police.

According to an Inspector from Dharmapuri, 4,468 violation cases have been booked in the district since lockdown began and close to 2,000 vehicles have been seized so far.

“We now have no choice than to make this decision,” the official from the Collector's office reasons adding essential services and emergencies are exempted. “We have vehicles carrying vegetables to every street. Bunks will be open but for those without a valid reason, fuel won’t be given.”

The official says that in Dharmapuri city, about 50 mobile autos are operated that can be used by people for urgent travel. “We have issued helpline numbers for people to book mobile autos or for any other emergency. We approve any kind of emergency request within one or two hours so they don’t have to venture out unnecessarily,” he adds.

Dharmapuri district presently does not have any COVID-19 cases. “We have to be careful. People should remain safe in the district,” the official adds.