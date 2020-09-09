No online classes from Sep 21 to 25 as quarterly holidays declared for TN students

Attendance of students for online classes shall not be used by schools for evaluation of students, the state government said.

Coronavirus Education

The government of Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, announced that no online classes shall be conducted by any school in the state between September 21 and 25. The five days will be considered holidays in an attempt to reduce the stress faced by students amid the pandemic.

A press statement released by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department said that the attendance of students for online classes shall not be used by schools for evaluation of students.

“Every year, it is the norm to announce holidays for the students in September after they complete their quarterly examinations. In a situation where classes are being held online, the state government has considered announcing September 21 to 25 as quarterly holidays,” the statement added.

The Department also categorically stated that assignments and assessments given to the students through electronic mode shall not be used for final evaluation purposes by the school. It stated that once schools reopen, the teachers must expend efforts to ensure that students who couldn’t take part in online classes also achieve the learning goals to the same level as those who attended online classes.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court disposed off a batch of petitions that sought a stay on online classes in the state. Refusing to order a stay, the court ordered that the state government shall ensure that all the regulations issued for schools around online classes and take strict action against those violating the regulations put in place by the central and the state governments.

The government of Tamil Nadu had issued guidelines for schools to conduct online classes in the last week of July. The court also told the petitioners to approach the police if their children happened to be exposed to pornographic content while undergoing online classes.