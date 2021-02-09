‘No one would know if Kerala CM is abducted’: Chennithala takes a jibe at police

Ramesh Chennithala was referring to an incident where a Kerala RTC bus was allegedly stolen in Kottarakkara of Kollam district.

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday took a jibe at the state police saying that no one would know even if the Chief Minister of the state was abducted.

Chennithala made the statement during the Aiswarya Kerala Yatra in Palakkad on Monday while referring to an incident where a Kerala Road Transport Corporation bus was allegedly stolen in Kottarakkara of Kollam district.

"Someone had stolen a KSRTC bus of the Kottarakkara depot in the middle of the night. The police have no clue who is the thief so far. No one here would know even if the CM was abducted. What kind of a land is this? All thieves are now here in Kerala. There are no thieves in the Thiruttu village of Tamil Nadu, but all of them are now in Kerala as the state is ruled by Pinarayi. Was there any other time in Kerala in which theft and snatching were as rampant? Thirty-five political killings, seven custody deaths... and the government has not been able to give justice even to the Walayar sisters (two minors who were sexually assaulted and allegedly murdered)," he said.

Chennithala also alleged that atrocities have been reigning the state and the situation is such that there is no one to question them. "The gold smuggling case happened, at the centre of which was the Chief Minister's office; and the party's secretary's son sells ganja. A government has humiliated the state, a government that haunted the state," he said, Mathrubhumi News reported. He was referring to Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPI (M) state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to drugs and money laundering case.

The Aiswarya Kerala Yatra is a rally from the northern end to the southern end of the state, which marked the beginning of the poll campaign of the Congress for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala. It began on February 2 from Manjeri in Kasaragod. The Assembly elections in the state will be held in a couple of months.

