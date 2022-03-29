No OBC reservation in local bodies due to lack of political will: DMK's P Wilson

DMK MP in Rajya Sabha P Wilson said that states are in a constitutional deadlock, as OBC reservations in local bodies are only allowed based on empirical data from the caste census.

While speaking about the implementation of reservation for members of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local body elections, DMK’s Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha said that the hold-up is a result of the Union government’s “lack of political will” to release data from the caste census data. “No political will to release caste census data, thus empirical data cannot be obtained by states [to implement OBC reservation policies at the state-level],” the MP said on Tuesday, March 29.

Wilson further pointed out that data for the caste census was collected in March 2011, but the census information needs to be screened by a NITI Aayog expert committee. This committee has not been allowed to function, Wilson alleged. He added that since the Supreme Court held that OBC reservation in local body polls can only be allowed based on empirical data, states are currently in a constitutional deadlock. The MP proposed that if the census data is not made available, the government amend Article 243(D)(6) and 243(T)(6), which deals with OBC reservations in local bodies.

The MP also pointed out that the 15th Lok Sabha passed a resolution to undertake Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC), which includes census of all castes other than SC/ST communities. For this the Union Cabinet spent a sum of Rs. 4893.60 crores to conduct the census with the assistance of the States /Union Territories. This SECC raw caste data was collected by the Union Government in 2015, Wilson added.

“The Union Government through a press release dated 20.12.2021 said it will file a review petition to allow political reservation for OBCs in the local bodies for time being, but it has not done so till today,” he said, adding that on the one hand, though the constitution provides for OBC reservation, “the Union government lacks the political will because of which courts are striking down OBC reservation policies at the state-level.”