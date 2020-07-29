No night curfew, gyms to open: Govt issues Unlock 3.0 norms

The Unlock 3.0 rules will remain in place till August 31, 2020.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued new Unlock 3.0 guidelines which will be in place till August 31. For the first time since March, gyms and yoga institutes have been permitted to function from August 5. The night curfew has also been removed and no separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for interstate movements.

There will also be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

Here is what remains prohibited:

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020. Online distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain shut. International air travel of passengers and metro rail except as permitted by MHA, is also prohibited.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic or cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will continue to be disallowed.

The Ministry has said that the dates for re-starting the above activities may be decided separately and necessary SOPs shall be issued.

Containment Zones

In the Containment Zones, only essential activities will be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

In the Containment Zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required, the MHA has said. The containment zones will be demarcated by the district authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Health Ministry, with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission.

The government has advised persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 yearsto stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

