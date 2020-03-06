‘No need to panic about Attukal Pongala’: KK Shailaja as coronavirus fear escalates

The minister’s words come at a time several, including officials of the Indian Medical Association, have commented on the advisability of holding the Attukal Pongala at the time of the virus outbreak.

news Coronavirus

There is no need to panic about the huge crowd expected to come together in Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, at a time the coronavirus fear has gripped the country and the world.

“There is no need to rein in festivals or celebrations. But those who are symptomatic shouldn't go to a public place," the minister said.

The first three cases of coronovirus in the country had been reported from Kerala. All three of them were discharged after they later tested negative.

The minister once again reiterated that the state is well equipped to deal with the situation and there's no need to panic. Shailaja’s words come at a time several have commented on the advisability of holding the Attukal Pongala at the time of the virus outbreak. The annual temple festival held in honour of goddess Attukal Devi, will be celebrated on March 9, when tens of thousands of women would come from several parts of the country to be on the streets and cook payisam as part of the rituals.

“Even Amritanandamayi has stopped hugging, but I guess Attukal will still not see reason,” wrote journalist Charmy H on Facebook, on spiritual guru Amritanandmayi’s decision to stop her daily darshan with visitors as part of an instruction from the Health Department.

The Indian Medical Association’s Kerala chapter has posted a note for the special attention of the various caste, religious, social and political groups that a large number of people gathering at one place must be avoided as far as possible. IMA’s state president Dr Abraham Varghese and state secretary Dr Gopikumar says in the note that it would increase the chances of the COV-19 viral disease spreading if people gather together in a large number whether it is for various religious celebrations or not. If a gathering cannot be avoided, the instructions for the public for such occasions should be followed.

When there are talks to postpone a major global event like the Olympics and when people are restricted from visiting various pilgrim centres across the world and several conferences are being postponed, a liberal state like Kerala should lead by example, the IMA note suggests.

Some of the instructions given out by the IMA for following when in a crowd include:

-- a minimum of three feet distance should be kept between people

-- people who show symptoms of lung-related infections such as cough, fever, breathing trouble, running nose and throat pain should not travel in a crowd

-- people showing the above symptoms must seek medical aid, and either be admitted in a hospital or rest at home as advised by the doctor

-- hands must be kept clean at all times either using soap and water or hand sanitizer

-- when you cough or sneeze, follow the practice of covering your mouth with a tissue or a hand towel and if it is a tissue paper, dump it in a closed dustbin

-- kids, seriously ill senior citizens, cancer and severe diabetics patients should avoid taking part in public events