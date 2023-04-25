‘No medical negligence’: NCPCR inquiry into treatment of Chennai cop’s daughter

NCPCR member Dr RG Anand issued directions to the concerned departments to ensure that the child receives all benefits, including a disability certificate and disability pension.

news Health

The inquiry conducted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) into the complaint against doctors of the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Chennai’s Egmore has identified no medical negligence. The NCPCR initiated the inquiry on April 20 after Otteri police station head constable Kothandapani protested outside the state Secretariat accusing the children’s hospital of negligence in the treatment of his 10-year-old daughter. The findings of the inquiry were notified by Dr RG Anand, member of the NCPCR from Tamil Nadu, through a letter to the state Health and Family Welfare Department.

Dr Anand told TNM, “I have personally inspected the 10-year-old child and her condition. She has lost her leg because of nephrotic syndrome. It is a side effect of the disorder itself and hence, it cannot be connected to her treatment that she was undergoing.”

The NCPCR member added that he spoke to Kothandapani. “When we went on record, he did not name any doctors. If he had and if there was negligence on those doctors’ parts, I wouldn't have hesitated to cancel their license,” he added. In the letter, Dr Anand also mentioned that Kothandapani is “satisfied” with the findings of the inquiry. However, when TNM reached out to Kothandapani for a comment, he stayed by the allegation that the doctors who treated his daughter were negligent.

Further, NCPCR suggested that a medical team comprising of the dean of Madras Medical College (MMC), director of Egmore Children’s hospital, state nodal officer for Child Health, a professor of pediatric ICU, a nephrologist, and a vascular surgeon be formed and that the team start providing “correct and better treatment to the child at no cost.”

Kothandapani confirmed this to TNM, saying, “They had called and said that they want to fix a prosthetic leg for my daughter and that a team has been appointed to initiate her treatment.”

NCPCR also directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to monitor the medical team and file an ‘action taken report’ before the commission within two months' time. Additionally, Dr Anand issued directions to the concerned departments to ensure that the child receives all benefits, including a disability certificate and disability pension.

Kothandapani’s daughter had been seeking treatment for Nephrotic Syndrome at the Egmore children’s hospital from 2016. In October 2021, while undergoing treatment, she had an epilepsy attack. Kothandapani alleged that the doctors had then incorrectly diagnosed her with brain fever and treated her for that. He also alleged that the medicines prescribed then led to side effects such as paralysis of hands and legs, caused kidney issues, and hampered the functioning of the spleen.