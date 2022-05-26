No matter what the status of accused, action will be taken: CM Pinarayi on Bhavana case

Bhavana met the Chief Minister days after she approached the High Court with concerns over the investigation into the actor assault case.

news Kerala Actor Assault Case

The Kerala government will take all the necessary steps to ensure justice for the survivor in the actor assault case, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while meeting Bhavana on Thursday, May 26. The actor met the Chief Minister at the state Secretariat, days after approaching the High Court with concerns over the case, especially over the judge at the trial court in Ernakulam who was hearing her case. In her petition, she had also pointed out that Dileep, the actor accused of masterminding the assault on her, appeared to have influenced certain members of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

In the meeting that lasted about 15 minutes in Pinarayi’s chamber, Bhavana had expressed certain concerns about the case with him and the CM explained to her about what the government had been doing since the beginning of the case. “The government always stood with the survivor and it will continue. No matter the status of the opposite party, in such cases, action will certainly be taken,” he assured her, as per a note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Bhavana had also explained that the reason for approaching the court was not due to any kind of fault on the government’s side but to get more time for investigation. She also thanked the government and the Chief Minister for their support. Further, post this meeting, Pinarayi summoned the state police chief and the Crime Branch ADGP to his chamber and gave necessary instructions regarding the issues raised by the survivor.

Bhavana, meeting reporters, said that she was satisfied with how the meeting went, and could present all the concerns she had. “I have been given the assurance that [they] are completely with me in this case. I believe in the CM's words,” she said, adding that she never spoke anything against the government, though it came out differently somehow. “If it did, I apologise,” she added.

Read: Bhavana meets Kerala CM on assault case trial, says she has faith in govt