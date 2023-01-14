â€˜No matter what anyone says, I will do my workâ€™: Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor's remarks come a day after an array of party leaders made a veiled attack against his move to shift to state politics.

news Politics

Unfazed over verbal attacks from Congress leaders in Kerala over his move to shift to state politics, Shashi Tharoor, on Saturday, January 14, said that no matter what anyone says he would continue his work and meet people as he did in the last 14 years. The Thiruvananthapuram MP said that he was attending programmes across the state as he gets lots of invitations from various quarters and there is nothing special about it as other politicians are also doing the same.

Tharoor's remarks come a day after an array of party leaders made veiled attacks against his move to shift to state politics. "Let people say what they want. I am doing my work. I have no issue in anything anyone says," he told reporters in Kannur, when asked about the recent statements of some Congress leaders without mentioning his name.

Stating that he has been doing the same thing that he did for the last 14 years, the leader said that whenever he gets invitations from the public, he would select programmes and attend them according to his convenience. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala was among those who had made veiled attacks against Tharoor while participating in a party programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Taking a dig at Tharoor's reported willingness to become the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Congress party in the next Assembly poll in 2026, Chennithala had said that if someone had stitched a coat for the CM post, â€œthey should be ready to leave it behind and work for the success of the party in the upcoming parliamentary elections (due next year)."