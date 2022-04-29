No major power crisis in Kerala, says power minister

The minister's reaction came a day after a 15-minute long load-shedding in the state following a shortage in the availability of power from the central pool.

news Power

Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Friday rejected reports of the state facing any major power crunch, saying there was some shortage in the availability of electricity but that would be resolved soon. His reaction cam e a day after a 15-minute long load-shedding was imposed in the state by the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) following a shortage in the availability of power from the central pool.

The nationwide shortage of coal was the reason for the present crisis, he said. "There is no huge power crisis in the state. Some minor issues are there and efforts to resolve this are going on," the minister said.

When asked whether the KSEBL has plans to enter into an agreement with any company outside the state to purchase power, Krishnankutty said talks were held with a firm in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and the organisation may sign the agreement soon.

He also expressed hope that the power cuts would be needed only for two more days and the issues would be resolved within that time.

The minister's office, in a statement on Thursday, had urged people across the state to reduce the consumption of electricity between 6.30 pm and 11.30 pm for two days in the backdrop of considerable reduction in the availability of power.