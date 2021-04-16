No lockdown in Chennai: GCC dispels rumours

While the state government has not hinted at a lockdown, it has issued a set of protocols to be followed.

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Chennai, the government has issued precautionary protocols like staying masked in public spaces and maintaining physical distancing. Several rumours too are abound that the Tamil Nadu government may announce a full lockdown in the city, on the lines of the Maharashtra government. On Thursday, the Greater Chennai Corporation put out a tweet dispelling rumours that a lockdown is on the cards for the city.

Pointing out to the screenshot of a news update that claims a full lockdown will be implemented in Chennai for 12 days beginning April 19 and lasting up to the end of the month, GCC wrote, “Do not trust the fake news about COVID-19 lockdown that are being forwarded. Follow, Greater Chennai Corporation's official social media handles to keep you posted about the latest updates.”

Do not trust the fake news about COVID-19 lockdown that are being forwarded.



Follow, Greater Chennai Corporation's official social media handles to keep you posted about the latest updates. #Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/yrXZjZEIXU — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) April 15, 2021

While the state government has not hinted at a lockdown, it has issued a set of protocols to be followed in places that attract crowds. This includes a ban on religious congregations and festivals. Movie theatres are to remain open with 50% seating capacity and fruits and vegetable retails outlets at Koyambedu have been asked to shut. During the first COVID-19 wave in Tamil Nadu, the Koyambedu market was among the clusters from which the most number of cases were reported.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu reported its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases at 7,987, pushing the aggregate to over 9.62 lakh while 29 fatalities took the cumulative fatalities close to 13,000. The number of active cases in the state, as of April 15, was 58,097. Chennai accounted for a bulk of the fresh cases on Thursday with 2,558 new infections. The city’s overall COVID-19 tally so far is 2.74 lakh. After Chennai, Chengalpattu reported 685 fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore at 534 and Thiruvallur at 473.

(With inputs from PTI)