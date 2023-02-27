No Kingfisher beer in his district, Telangana man writes to Collector

Beeram Rajesh said that the lack of Kingfisher beer is not only affecting the public health of the people, but also a deterrent to the governments’ exchequer.

news Telangana News

Beeram Rajesh, a resident of Telangana's Jagtial district, has raised a 'serious' concern with his District Collector — Kingfisher beer is not available at the local wine and bar outlets in their area. Rakesh wrote to the district collector in the ‘Praja Vaani’, (a government initiated grievance redressal system, that is usually held on Mondays), claiming that the absence of Kingfisher beer is making life difficult for the 'youth and alcoholics' in the district.

“The government permitted wine and bar shops to make available all the brands of beer but they are not selling beer from Kingfisher in our locality. Though they take permission to sell all kinds of beers, they are selling only cheap quality ones, which is affecting the health of those who consume them,” wrote the complainant.

He further added that this is not only affecting the public health, but also a deterrent to the governments’ exchequer (as people might not show interest in buying the cheaper ones).

“The shops that take permission to sell all kinds of beers are selling only the low-quality ones, as a result, youth and alcoholics are going to other villages, which 20-30 kilometers away and are prone to danger (accidents), or they are buying it for higher prices in the belt shops (unauthorized outlets of wine),” wrote Rajesh in the letter.

He further questioned the government on why they are not taking measures in such an issue which is causing ‘loss to the government exchequer’. And requested the collector to take measures in such a way that the Wine and Bar shops are selling all brands of beer.

