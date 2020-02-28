No impact of Delhi violence, anti-CAA protests on investor confidence: FM Nirmala

"There is interest in India. It continues. And there is more interest in India for investors," Sitharaman said.

Money Finance

Claiming green shoots were visible in the Indian economy, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday denied any adverse impact on investor sentiments due to the Delhi violence and the ongoing anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country.

"The sentiments of foreign investors have not been dampened," she told a media meet when asked whether investor confidence has taken a hit due to the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the violence in the national capital that has left at least 37 dead and over 200 injured.

Referring to her experiences at the recent Ministerial Conference on International Taxes in Riyadh, she said: "Nowhere was there a concern on something happening in India. On the contrary, there were very prominent investors who said they are now even open to open up a representation office in India, which they don't have till now."

The minister said she in fact saw a lot of interest in India's announcement of a national infrastructure pipeline.

"There is interest in India. It continues. And there is more interest in India for investors," she said.

On whether the Indian companies were apprehensive of a raw material scarcity due to the coronavirus outbreak in China and elsewhere, Sitharaman said she held a meeting with 20-23 industries before leaving for Saudi Arabia, but none of them expressed any anxiety on that count.

"They didn't express any anxiety about raw material supply, nor did they express any anxiety about exports being disturbed.

"However, of course, some of them felt after two months if the situation did not move, as regards containing the virus, they may start having problems of raw material availability, for which we are trying to see how best we can help them," Sitharaman said.

To a query on the sluggish economy, the minister said following concrete steps by the government and the Reserve Bank of India, the mood was gradually turning positive.

"There are green shoots visible. Many of them are sustained, even if one or two are weakening. We are very clear that they will also revive," she said, adding there were monthly ups and downs of some indicators.

"But that shouldn't cause worries, because FDI flows were steady and coming in good numbers while the forex is also doing very well," she said.

The minister conceded that there was inflationary pressure when due to climate change issues, prices of crops like onions went up.

"But now, India has lifted ban on exports of onion. That shows there is sufficient quantity of onions in the market, and indicates inflationary pressures are coming down," said Sitharaman.

"The mood is gradually changing. There is every positive sign," she said.