No illegal quarrying around KRS Dam, says Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani said that documentary evidence shows that no illegal quarrying was going on near the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam in Mandya.

Karnataka Mining and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani on July 11 dismissed allegations of illegal quarrying near the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya district. His reaction came as the war of words over alleged illegal quarrying around the dam intensified between Mandya independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. "There has been absolutely no illegal quarrying activity within the 15-km radius of KRS dam in the past three months," he said in a statement in Bengaluru.

The minister said that he had visited the spot earlier, and convened a meeting with officials, including Mandya Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, MP and the local MLA following complaints. "The government has issued 38 mining leases in the 15-km radius of the KRS dam and it was decided in the meeting to cancel all the leases for violating rules and operating without clearance from the ecological department," Nirani said.

Reacting to Sumalathaâ€™s repeated charges that illegal quarrying was going on, he said officials had conducted a survey and submitted a report, with video and documentary evidence, which said no such activity was going on. â€œSenior officials had conducted a joint survey two days ago and denied illegal quarrying was going on in the past three months with documentary evidence," he said

The minister added that if Sumalatha furnishes any documents pertaining to the allegations, the government will initiate action. He also requested Kumaraswamy and Sumalatha to end their row and opined that their public row will discourage investors from investing in the state, thereby affecting unemployed youth. He also said that such mudslinging by politicians would spoil the atmosphere.

The row between the two politicians began on July 5 after HD Kumaraswamy took a personal jibe at Sumalatha over leasing out the MySugar factory in Mandya to private industries and over illegal mining near KRS Dam. He had alleged that she was trying to extract money from the mining industry.

On July 11, Sumalatha said that she had waged a war on illegal mining in and around the KRS Dam and vowed to intensify her agitation. She also appealed to her supporters to tread on the path shown by her actor-turned-politician husband late Ambareesh. Sumalatha alleged that the safety of the KRS dam is at stake due to the alleged illegal mining around its area.