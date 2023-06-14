No headway in investigation into death of Telangana nursing student

A 19-year-old woman was found dead in a swamp in Parigi mandal of Vikarabad district of Telangana on June 11.

Even though it has been three days since the death of a 19-year-old nursing student in Kadlapur village of Parigi mandal in Telangana’s Vikarabad district came to light, the police are yet to make progress in the case. The woman was found dead in a swamp, roughly a kilometer away from her residence on Sunday, June 11. Police said that the body had injury marks on the neck and hand, presumably caused by a sharp object. Her eyes too were injured with a sharp object, they said.

“Unless we receive the post mortem report, we cannot determine the cause of the death,” Pargi District Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Karunasagar told previously told the media. The DSP has since told TNM that as of the morning of Wednesday, June 14, the autopsy report wasn’t received yet. “The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report is pending. Investigation is going on,” he said, adding that offence was yet to be established in the case.

The DSP had previously said that they were collecting information about the woman’s disappearance from her house. The police officer said that the family members are under investigation as they have been giving contradictory statements over her disappearance. The victim’s family had earlier reportedly said that the girl had left the home at 10 pm the day before she was found dead. However, during the police investigation, they said that they noticed the girl missing at 1 am.

At present, the investigating authorities are trying to gather clues that would reveal the cause of the death. The police have seized the victim’s phone to examine the call records and other crucial details. It has been handed over to the technical team.

The DSP added that the postmortem report is yet to come. “Only after the postmortem report will we be able to establish anything,” he said.

Several news outlets had earlier reported that the victim’s brother-in-law had physically assaulted her on the day of her death. Speaking about this, the DSP said, “We are still investigating the family members. We have not detained them (brother-in-law). During the investigation, they said that the girl’s father had admonished her and even her brother-in-law slapped her for not working at home,” the DSP said.

