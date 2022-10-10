No further summons to be issued to Thomas Isaac in KIIFB case: Kerala HC

The case pertains to alleged violations in the financial dealings of the KIIFB when he was the state Finance Minister in the previous LDF (Left Democratic Front) government.

news Court

The Kerala High Court, on Monday, October 10, ordered that no further summons should be issued to senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the probe into alleged violations by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The case pertains to alleged violations in the financial dealings of the KIIFB when he was the state Finance Minister in the previous LDF (Left Democratic Front) government.

The court also said there was no justification for the repeated summons to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the joint fund manager of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), and put on hold any issuance of summons by the ED in the case for two months. While putting on hold further issuance of summons, Justice VG Arun also said that investigation by the agency was not liable to be interdicted.

"Although the enquiry by the ED is not liable to be interdicted, there is no justification for petitioners to be repeatedly summoned by the officers of the ED," the court had said.

The directions were issued by the court on the pleas of Thomas Isaac and KIIFB challenging the summons issued regarding the probe into its financial transactions and the summons issued to its top officials.

Thomas, in his plea, also contended that the ED "summons are ex-facie illegal and beyond the jurisdiction of the scope of inquiry contemplated under the FEMA since admittedly there is no violation of any provision of the said Act".

The ED had served a notice to Thomas in July seeking his appearance on July 19, but the leader did not appear before the probe agency, saying that he had to attend classes at a party-run institute in the state capital. A second notice was issued in the first week of August.

(With PTI inputs)