No flex boards or banners in public without permission, DMK warns cadres

The party’s organising secretary, RS Bharathi, said that banners, flex boards and cut-outs cause great inconvenience to people, obstruct traffic and should be avoided.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday, March 16, directed its cadre to not erect flex boards, banners and cut-outs felicitating the Chief Minister and party chief MK Stalin, threatening strict action against those who violate this rule. A statement issued by the party’s organising secretary, RS Bharathi, said that the banners, flex boards and cut-outs cause “great inconvenience” to people, obstruct traffic and should be avoided.

According to the Deccan Herald, RS Bharathi said that one or two banners can be erected to publicise an event, but permission for the same must be sought in advance. He also added that banners must not be erected in the middle of the roads where it can be an inconvenience or a danger to the people. Recalling Chief Minister Stalin’s speech after a flag post erected by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadre fell on a 23-year-old woman and killed her, RS Bharathi further instructed cadres to not cause such unfortunate incidents by erecting these structures.

The statement further said that it has come to the notice of the party headquarters that flex boards, cut-outs and banners are being put up when the Chief Minister or district-level leaders come to participate in events. RS Bharathi added that action has been taken against those who went against the party’s orders in the past and it will continue.