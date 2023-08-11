'No evidence of misuse of power by Ranjith': Kerala HC refuses to cancel state awards

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said that the petition was â€˜frivolousâ€™, adding that no orders can be made based on allegations seen in the media.

news Court

The Kerala High Court, on Friday, August 11, dismissed the petition filed by director M Lijeesh, that sought to set aside the Kerala State Awards For Malayalam Films & Writings On Cinema that was given for the year 2022. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said that the petition was â€˜frivolousâ€™ and added that there was no evidence to prove that there was nepotism or bias. The petition was filed after allegations were raised that the Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairperson Ranjith misused his position to influence the jury of the 2022 state film awards.

Lijeesh had pointed out that another director Vinayan had also alleged that Ranjith interfered in the decision of the jury when the awards were decided, and that he posted voice clips of members of the jury on social media. He later approached Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who ordered a probe into the allegations. LiveLaw reported that the court observed that notices could not be issued nor investigations be ordered based on what was there in the media.

The petitioner Lijeesh M is the director of the 2022 film Aakaashathinu Thaazhe. He had contended that the court should see that the awards that have been declared be cancelled as there have been allegations made about the way the awards were given.

