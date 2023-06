'No evidence': Delhi Police seeks cancellation of POCSO case against Brij Bhushan

The investigators submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant minor girl and her father.

news News

The Delhi Police on Thursday sought cancellation of FIR in the minor wrestler's complaint case alleging sexual harassment by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Singh. The 550-page report filed by police before the Patiala House Court said that no corroborative evidence was found in allegations by the minor.

"In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant, i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself," Delhi Police said. The court posted the matter to be heard next on July 4.

The FIR on the accusations made by a minor was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty. However, the father of the minor wrestler involved in the case had stepped forward and claimed that he filed a "false" complaint of sexual harassment against the WFI chief.

The father has alleged that his actions were driven by anger and frustration over the perception that the WFI chief was biased against his daughter. A second statement under section 164 of CrPC of the minor was recorded in the court on June 5. The first statement by the minor under section 164 of CrPC was filed a month ago.