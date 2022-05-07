No delay in NEET-PG 2022, fake letter being circulated: Health Ministry

Many aspirants have urged the Union Health Ministry to postpone NEET PG 2022 so that the NEET PG 2021 candidates participating in the ongoing counselling process get enough time to prepare for it.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday, May 7, clarified that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Tes for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 has not been postponed, adding that a letter being circulated in this regard is fake. The Ministry said that the fake letter is being circulated in the name of the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS). Several NEET PG aspirants and doctors’ groups have urged the Union government to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam, scheduled for May 21, so that the current NEET PG 2021 aspirants participating in the ongoing counselling process get sufficient time to prepare for it.

Announcing that the letter was fake, the Press Information Bureau tweeted, “A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022. The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only.”

The fake letter being circulated on social media said, "The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India, has directed that over five thousand interns are ineligible for the exams and due to insufficient time between the counseling of previous NEET PG and exams hence conduct of NEET PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022 is to be postponed." It also added that the NEET PG 2022 will commence on July 9.

A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022.#PIBFactCheck



The exam has not been postponed.



It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only. pic.twitter.com/790mTsZypM May 7, 2022

In response to the letter, the Health Ministry said: "It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS." It said that all stakeholders have been advised not to be misled by any unverified notice and should cross verify any information regarding NBEMS through its website.

With several states set to conduct their mop-up round or third round of counselling for NEET PG 2021 around May, aspirants have sought more time to prepare for the exam and have been demanding that the Health Ministry postpone it.

