‘No decision on Muslim quota till hearing on in SC’: Karnataka CM Bommai

In his reaction to the media over the quota for the Muslims, he said that the case is posted for hearing on May 9 and no stay order has been issued by the court.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Tuesday, April 25, said that his government has informed the Supreme Court that it will not take any decision regarding the reservation for Muslims till the matter is before the court. In his reaction to the media over the quota for the Muslims, he said that the case is posted for hearing on May 9 and no stay order has been issued by the court.

Bommai also said that the Congress leaders' stand that the government gave away the quota meant for Muslims to others was not correct. "There are 17 sub-sects among the Muslims and all of them are in the Backward classes. Here also they get reservations about economic backwardness. They are entitled to the quota as per the decision of the government. So, there is no question of doing injustice to the Muslims as the yardsticks are not changed," he said.

Bommai also said that there will be no doubt that Karnataka will morph into Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also said that he has challenged Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah to prove the charges levelled against him. "I know about the people who are making the charges against me unnecessarily. A lot of complaints are against Siddaramaiah and he has been caught telling lies. All the cases against him are referred to the Lokayukta," he said and quipped that "Congress means corruption and corruption means Congress".

