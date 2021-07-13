No curfew, but Bengalureans can't go to Nandi Hills this weekend

In the first week of unlocking post-the first wave as many as 15,000 people had visited Nandi Hills.

news COVID-19

In a bid to prevent crowds and arrest a fresh growth of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru and its surroundings, the Chikkaballapura district administration has temporarily banned entry to popular weekend destination Nandi Hills starting Friday 6 pm to Monday 6am. The prohibitory move comes as the weekend curfews which have been in place since the second wave was lifted by the state government starting July 10. The move can be understood as many in greater Bengaluru throng the tourist hotspot on weekends. In September 2020, it was reported that as many as 15,000 people went within the first week of opening up following the first wave of infections.

Experts have warned that crowding and other COVID-19 inappropriate behavior like not wearing masks will again worsen the situation. Currently, Bengaluru has seen a positivity rate of 0.81% (less than 1%) over the last 7 days while the target positivity rate is 5% as set by the union government. The positivity rate is gradually reducing on a week-on-week basis over the last 10 weeks. Meanwhile, according to the state government estimate close to 75% of Bengaluruâ€™s adult population has been given at least one dose of vaccine.

Located near the northern fringes of Bengaluru and around 60 km away from the city, off the route to the airport, Nandi Hills is a peopleâ€™s favorite irrespective of age groups for its landscape, historical significance and the Yoga Nandeeshwara temple as well. The place is also home to the infamous Tipu's Drop where people sentenced to death in Tipu Sultan's reign were pushed to death.

Recently Health Minister and local MLA Dr Sudhakar K has announced that the state government will develop a tourist circuit there. He said the government will initiate programs to preserve the Tipu-era British archeological monuments and Nellikayi Basava there. As part of the same plan, the government will beautify the entire hill area and restore the trekking trails.