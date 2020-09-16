â€˜No clarity yet on schools reopening in Telangana': Education Min Sabitha Indra Reddy

The minister was responding to a question in the question hour on e-learning in the ongoing assembly sessions in the Telangana legislative council.

news Education

The Education Ministry in Telangana on Tuesday said it is not sure about the date reopening of schools in the state given the number of COVID-19 cases. Earlier, there was speculation that the schools in the state might reopen from September 1, however, according to the Union governmentâ€™s Unlock 4.0 guidelines, schools can be opened only partially for students from Classes 9 to 12 on a voluntary basis from September 21.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has said that there is no clarity yet on reopening of schools and it might take some more time to act as per the guidelines given by the union government and the state government. She was responding to a question in the question hour on e-learning in the ongoing sessions in the Telangana Legislative Council.

She further added that the parents are also not willing to send their children to the schools in view of the COVID-19 situation. There are plans to send at least 50 percent of the teachers first to the schools, starting from September 21, thereby seeking parentsâ€™ consent to send their children to the school later on.

Commenting on fee collection by the private schools, the Minister said that they have already found out that some schools are collecting more fees amid the COVID-19 situation. Some of such erring management were issued memos and an explanation was sought from them, she said.

When it comes to the online classes, the minister has said that online classes for the government school students are also being conducted in the state as of now through T-SAT and Doordarshan.

Meanwhile, according to a Telangana Today report, books were distributed to all the students before starting the online classes at government schools, as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. About 95 percent of the students are attending the classes and worksheets and feedback forms are also being given to them.

Media reports also state that about 67.57 lakh students across schools and colleges were promoted to the next year as there was no scope for the conduction of the examination due to COVID-19 for them.