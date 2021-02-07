‘No change in leadership’: TRS president KCR about KTR taking over as CM

The TRS party held an executive meeting on Sunday in which MPs, MLAs, MLCs and all other TRS party functionaries had participated.

news Politics

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly told the party leaders on Sunday that there would not be any change in the leadership, and asked the leaders not to make any speculations about his son and TRS party working president K T Rama Rao replacing him as the Chief Minister.

The TRS party held an executive meeting on Sunday which lasted for over two hours. In the meeting, TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs and all other party functionaries had participated. The meeting took significance as a clarity on the leadership was expected.

According to the leaders who attended the meeting, the Chief Minister reportedly asked the leaders to not make any statements about KCR giving up his seat to his son henceforth. In the past few days there has been a growing clamour about KTR taking over his father. The statements by some party leaders and KTR participating in all the government programmes instead of the Chief Minister, gave credence to the speculations.

“The Chief Minister said that there would not be any change in the leadership and asked the leaders to not make any statements on the issue,” a party leader told TNM.

While it was expected that the party would be discussing the growth of BJP and its setbacks in Dubbaka and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, KCR, who is also the party president, did not make any mention of it, the party leaders said.

In the intensely fought GHMC election held in December 2020, the BJP made a massive gain by winning 48 seats out of the 150 seats while the TRS’ tally came down to 56 from 88.

“In the meeting, only our leader spoke. The agenda of the meeting was to strengthen the party by increasing the membership. A target to enlist 50,000 members into the party in each constituency has been given. We did not discuss the BJP or anything,” an MLC said. Reacting about the TRS’ meeting, the BJP had earlier remarked that KCR was forced “to pull his head out of the clouds and come to the ground.”

The TRS leaders have been asked to actively participate in the membership drive.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will be holding a public meeting in Halia on February 10.