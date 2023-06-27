No black clothes for convocation: Periyar University circular triggers controversy

Madurai MP Su Venkatesan asked the police to direct the Governor not to wear Sanathana, which was chased away by Periyar’s walking stick. Salem city police insist they did not give such instructions to the University.

A fiat from the Periyar University authorities in Salem district on the convocation dress code has stirred up emotions in both among students and outsiders. The varsity administration has issued a circular to students advising them not to wear black colour clothes during the convocation and also asked them to avoid using phones during the function. This circular has been issued on instructions from the Salem district police, says the Registrar of Periyar University. The 21st convocation of the university is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 28. Governor RN Ravi, who is the chancellor of all universities in the state, will be feting the students on the occasion, and hence the ‘No black’ code, it may be noted here.

The Governor has locked horns with the state government and “Dravidianism,’ and protests have erupted several times. Lately, wearing black has become a symbol of protest all over the country, a fallback to when authorities banned black flag demonstrations. Fearing a similar response at the convocation, the varsity administration seems to have tried to preempt such gestures. Ironically, the convocation gown itself is traditionally black. That apart, the state itself is known as the Dravidian land, and Periyar EV Ramasamy, founder of the Dravidian movement, is identified with black colour, as he always wore black shirts and so did his disciples. So an official diktat against wearing black in a university named after him adds yet another ironical dimension to the circular from the Registrar. Predictably, political leaders too are up in arms.

Reacting to the circular, Madurai CPI (M) MP Su Venkatesan said: “The Salem District Police has advised students not to wear black clothes to the Periyar University Convocation in which the Governor will be taking part. I also request the police to advise the Governor that he should not wear Sanathana, which was chased away by Periyar’s walking stick.”

Talking to TNM, Salem City Commissioner Vijayakumari insisted that the police department did not give any such instructions to the university administration. “We oversee the security of the event. But we did not give any instructions regarding dress code for the students,” she said refuting the claims made in the circular.

“Regarding this, we have already spoken to the Registrar and told the administration not to drag the police department into this,” she added.

Talking to TNM, the leader of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam condemned the order from the university. He said that there was no rule that entitled the university to decide which colour clothes students could wear or not wear. Ramakrishnan called the direction despotic. "They might have issued this order based on the Governor's directions. We, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, condemn this direction," he added.

The Tamil Nadu wing of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) also issued a statement against the university administration and demanded withdrawal of the directive. Central Chennai SFI president Arun told TNM that it is an undemocratic move and that the university administration does not have the authority to decide on behalf of the students. "It is their choice to wear what they want, one should not interfere with someone's personal choice," he stressed.

The Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam has announced a black flag protest against the Governor during his visit to Salem. In a Twitter post, the outfit alleged that Ravi failed to give assent to the bills meant for the welfare of Tamil Nadu that were passed in the Assembly. This kind of behaviour by the Governor obstructed the development of the state, it charged.

It may also be interesting to note that Governor Ravi, as chancellor of all universities, is actually seen to be holding up convocations in the state. Recently, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said that students were unable to apply for admission to foreign educational institutions due to the delay in the convocations of their respective universities. He also claimed that the Governor wanted Union Ministers to be invited as guests and was citing their unavailability as the reason for the delay in giving his consent. Over nine lakh students awaiting their degree certificates were being kept on tenterhooks unnecessarily by the Governor, Ponmudi had said on June 8.