No ban on non-Tamil artists, it was just a request, says FEFSI president

FEFSI recently had asked the unions in its association to employ only artists from Tamil Nadu.

Flix Controversy

Days after controversy broke out over a statement by the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), restricting access to actors from other states, the organisation’s president RK Selvamanai has issued a clarification. Speaking to TNM, Selvamani said, “All we are asking for is that Tamil artists are given a chance. It is only a request. Is even making a request wrong?” Further emphasising his point, Selvamani said, “It is a request to give us a chance. If we don’t have a right to even make a request, then I don’t know what else to say. There is a difference between asking for a chance and saying don’t employ people from other states.”

Earlier this week, FEFSI issued a list of demands which included asking that only Tamil artists, technicians, labourers and producers be hired for Tamil films. The new guidelines were met with criticism by many including Telugu star Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan had said, “I appeal to FEFSI that you abandon the view that only your people should work in the industry. Today Telugu film industry is feeding everyone and accepting everyone. If the Tamil film industry restricts access to others, the industry will not flourish. If the Telugu industry is growing, it is because we are accepting of everyone.” The star actor was speaking at the audio launch of BRO on July 27, when he addressed the matter.

Reacting to the criticism, actor Nasser had also issued a clarification. On July 27, Nasser released a two-minute video as a response to the controversy. In the video, Nasser clarified that the new rule was to protect the rights of workers in the film industry and does not apply to actors and other talent. He said, “We are now in the era of pan Indian and global films. We need actors and talent from other language industries. To protect the workers in the Tamil film industry, Mr Selvamani has taken a decision to employ Tamil people for films that are made inside the boundaries of Tamil Nadu. It is about workers rights and not about talent.”

FEFSI is an organisation comprising 23 different unions associated with the film and television industry in Tamil Nadu. It has around 25,000 members. FEFSI asked all the unions to support the new guidelines, which they say, would help them. FEFSI took the extreme decision in an attempt to solve the employment crisis of artists in Tamil Nadu.

As part of its fresh guidelines, FEFSI has also said that if the production did not get completed within the deadline and the planned budget, the director should give a written statement explaining the cause.