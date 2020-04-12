With no active COVID-19 cases, Kottayam heaves a sigh of relief

Kottayam’s last active COVID-19 patient walked out of the hospital on April 3, and the district has not seen any new cases since.

Dr Jacob Varghese, Kottayam’s District Medical Officer, has not taken a single day off in the last 45 days and has reported for duty on Easter as well.

He is a Christian who has never missed Maundy Thursday, Good Friday or Easter celebrations, but he is a happier person this year as the district has not reported a single COVID-19 case in the last two weeks. On April 3, a nurse, the sole COVID-19 patient in the district, was discharged.

Along with Kottayam, Kasaragod can also breathe for now. Both districts have, for now, contained the transmission of the coronavirus. However, they haven’t given up vigil.

So far, only three COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kottayam. Two out of the three patients were infected by contact. They were the daughter and son-in-law of the couple in Pathanamthitta who visited from Italy. The third patient was the nurse, Reshma Mohandas, who took care of the eldery couple, the 93-year old and 88-yrea old, in the isolation ward. The elderly couple was treated at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

How Kottayam prepared

The health department sent advisories to all districts when coronavirus was reported in Wuhan, and the district began quarantining medical students who returned from Wuhan post the outbreak.

Dr Jacob Varghese says that many medical students had returned from Wuhan, and many IT professionals had returned from Hong Kong. In addition, traders in Kottayam had sourced items from Chinese shops as well.

“We had placed them all under quarantine, and by mid-March, 220 people were quarantined. Even though people were not happy with the idea initially, they cooperated with us,” he says.

The district reported its first COVID-19 cases when the number of people quarantined was down to just 13.

Kottayam had also begun isolating people travelling from Italy as per the direction of the state government. The number of nurses and priests from the district who had travel history to Italy was also high. In the case of those who travelled from Gulf countries and the US, the district began surveillance even before the state government’s direction regarding the same.

“In Kottayam, people who were the primary and secondary contacts of the infected people of other districts of Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta were present. At one time, there were up to 1,000 people who were on the contact list and who were under quarantine,” the DMO adds.

As of April 12, there are no active cases in the district, and no one is quarantined in hospital. No new case has been reported since April 3.

The DMO, however, says that the district won’t give up the vigil. The next four months are going to be crucial, they say, as they expect an influx of Malayalis from other countries.

Kasaragod

30 people will be discharged from the hospital in Kasaragod on Sunday. According to the District Medical Officer AP Dinesh Kumar, this is the most number of patients who will be discharged on the same day.

“The district has a 40% recovery rate, which is very high compared to any other district. In the US, the recovery rate is only 2%,” the DMO says.

Out of the 194 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 97 are in the northern district.

“We are glad that we have been able to contain it for now, but we are not giving up surveillance anyway,” he says.

