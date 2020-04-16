Nizamabad deputy mayor and corporator booked for obstructing COVID-19 officials

The officials were attempting to move people to a government quarantine facility but the deputy mayor, from the AIMIM, and a group of others tried to stop them.

The deputy mayor from the AIMIM in Nizamabad has been booked for allegedly obstructing police and medical officials conducting COVID-19 lockdown duties in Telangana. A corporator was also booked for the same incident, though his identity and party affiliation was not immediately known.

The incident took place on Wednesday when local authorities decided to shift the primary contacts of an 86-year-old woman, who died recently, to a government quarantine facility. The woman is suspected to have died due to the coronavirus.

According to police officials, in Auto Nagar under the jurisdiction of Fourth Town police, a group that included Deputy Mayor Mohd Idrees Khan and a local corporator tried to stop officials from carrying out their work and began an argument with them.

Speaking to TNM, G Srinivas Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Nizamabad North Division, said, "The administration wanted to shift the primary contacts of the 86-year-old woman in view of the situation, as that area falls under the red zone. But a local corporator and Deputy Mayor Idrees Khan, along with a few others, started arguing and stated that they should not be taken to the quarantine centre as the woman had passed away due to age-related health ailments."

A red zone is an area where a complete lockdown is imposed and almost no movement is allowed. Essentials are delivered to residents by government officials.

He further added, "As there was a positive case in the neighbouring house in the locality, medical officials suspected that this woman may have died due to a COVID-19 infection and decided to keep her contacts in quarantine. Despite our appeals, they obstructed and stopped us from doing the same, so we have registered a case under relevant section against the deputy mayor, the corporator and the others.”

A case was registered under Section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with other relevant sections for obstructing officials from doing their duty.

TNM made several attempts to reach out to Deputy Mayor Idrees Khan.

Nizamabad was declared a hotspot, along with seven other districts in the state which will fall under the red zone category. While the state has a total of 650 positive cases, with 18 deaths and 18 recoveries, Nizamabad district alone has 55 cases.

According to police officials, Nizamabad city has 11 hotspots, where restrictions and prohibitory orders are currently in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.