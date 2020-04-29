Nivetha Thomas not a part of Allu Arjunâ€™s â€˜Pushpaâ€™

Rashmika Mandanna was earlier confirmed to be the lead opposite Allu Arjun in the Sukumar directorial.

Flix Tollywood

Reports surfaced a few weeks ago that Nivetha Thomas has been roped in to play the second lead in the upcoming Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. While it was confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the female lead, sources pointed out that Nivetha is also in the star cast. However, the filmmakers have now confirmed that reports about Nivetha Thomas being in the film are not true and that the film will have only one heroine.

It may be noted here that there are various reports about the filmâ€™s star cast doing rounds. A few days ago, we had reported that the filmmakers are in the process of roping in the Bollywood star Suniel Shetty for an important role in Pushpa. Sources in the tinsel town pointed out that Suniel was briefed about his role a few months ago and has given his go ahead and that he may join the sets after the lockdown ends.

The buzz now is that the Kannada actor Dhananjay will be a part of the film's star cast with the filmmakers roping him in for a pivotal role. Earlier, talks were on with Bobby Simha and Raj Deepak Shetty for this role but it eventually went to Dhananjay as it was felt that he would fit in better, we hear.

From the poster released already, we can gather that Allu Arjun will be sporting a new look with a beard and his fans took to it in a big way. From what we hear, the film will have its lead star playing a lorry driver and the story is set against the backdrop of red sand smuggling.

Allu Arjun will speak the Chittoor dialect throughout the film and the director has handed over the entire dialogues so that he could master it to perfection. The star will be joining the sets after being tutored by a language expert to get the dialogues right.