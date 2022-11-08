Partner

At NITTE’s convocation, UGC chair says Indian Digital University to launch in July 2023

At the 12th convocation of NITTE deemed to be university in Mangaluru, University Grants Commission Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar outlined the features of the soon-to-be-launched Digital University. The digital university will be a hub of world-class education at students' fingertips, with extensive access to learning resources.

Students will be able to earn two degrees at the same time, with a multidisciplinary approach that offers skill-based courses with greater employability opportunities, through Indian Digital University, which is set to launch in July 2023. The university, based in New Delhi, will offer courses in data science, fintech, machine learning, data analytics, and financial management, among other things. For this program, all Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, and Central Universities will be linked.

At the convocation, 994 students in all, including 21 doctorates, 324 postgraduate, 647 undergraduate, and two fellowship students, received their degrees in a variety of fields, including biology, architecture, media & communication, dentistry, physiotherapy, and nursing.

Speaking at the convocation, Prof. Kumar urged students to dedicate themselves to building the nation. “At present, the country is facing major challenges in almost all spheres of life. Therefore, it is the responsibility of young graduates to find proper solutions for all the problems. For this, our new graduates should form powerful teams to enable the collective wisdom to guide them on the path to success. A day will surely come when India will lead the whole world,” he said.

Highlighting the low rate of young people completing higher education, Prof Kumar called upon the graduated class to remain creative and innovative to become problem solvers and solution providers in the face of challenges.

The gathering was welcomed by Prof. Dr. Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Vice Chancellor of NITTE deemed to be university. In his welcome address, he stated that it is a matter of pride for NITTE deemed to be university because it has been ranked 75th among Indian Universities by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2022 and has been accredited with an A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council of India (NAAC).

A total of 20 gold medals were presented to achievers from various programs, including nine endowment medals and 11 University medals. Prof. TS Rao, a distinguished scientist and former senior adviser at the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Government of India, was awarded a Doctor of Science (honoris causa) for his significant contributions to biotechnology and his critical role in implementing the National Polio Eradication Program.

Accepting the award, Rao urged the students to make significant contributions to the nation's growth. "This is a proud moment for me, and it will inspire scientists to innovate in the field of health sciences so that India can be proud of its contributions to the overall welfare of the universe.", he added.

In his presidential address, Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor of NITTE University, emphasized the role of 21 satellite health centres in rural parts of Udipi and Dakshina Kannada districts, which act as a catalyst for students to understand the pulse of the poor and underprivileged.

Prof. Dr. M. Shantharam Shetty, Pro-Chancellor (Hospital Management); Vishal Hegde, Pro-Chancellor (Admin); Prof. Dr. M.S. Moodithaya, Pro Vice-Chancellor; Prof. Dr. Harsha Halahalli, Registrar; Prof. Dr. Prasad B.Shetty, Controller of Examinations were present at the convocation.

This article was published in association with NITTE deemed to be university.