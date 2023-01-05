Nitin Gadkari visits Bengaluru, inspects Chennai and Mysuru expressways

Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari conducted an aerial inspection of the Bengaluru-Chennai and Bengaluru-Mysuru expressways in Karnataka to assess progress on the projects.

news Expressway

Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari conducted an aerial inspection of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway on Thursday, January 4. Accompanied by Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD) Minister CC Patil and BJP MP Bachegowda, Gadkari took to Twitter to describe the 262 km, 8-lane expressway, which is worth Rs 16,730 crore, as the Pragati ka Highway (highway for development). The expressway, which is part of 26 Green Motor Corridors developed by the National Highway Authorities of India, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2022 and will pass through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

The union minister said in another tweet, "The project will be cost-efficient for Vehicle Operators and fuel consumption. It will strengthen the economic activities in Bengaluru and Chennai and also connect industrial hubs in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to the Chennai Port.” He further added, “It is designed for a speed of 120 kmph and shortened the distance between Bengaluru & Chennai from 300 km to 262 km. (sic)”

Gadkari arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday night, January 4, where he was received by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other officials. During his visit, the Union Minister also conducted an aerial inspection of the 118 km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which was built at a cost of Rs 8.480 crore. Gadkari said that the expressway is expected to minimise the congestion in Bengaluru. He said, “Minimizing the congestion in Bengaluru by driving the crowd to a comparatively cheaper cost-of-living city, the project will extend paths for new investments through industries, real estate, and educational institutions in Mysuru.”

Regarding Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, the Union Minister said it will be ready by next month and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it. The project once completed will reduce the travel time by one hour, and 10 minutes. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will also take up the deepening of lakes as part of water conservation, Gadkari said. “Land acquisition is a major challenge before the NHAI due to high land value,” he pointed out.

In order to minimise traffic congestion and pollution in Bengaluru, Gadkari recommended satellite townships along these highways. According to him, the NHAI is taking up 8,005 km long projects in Karnataka worth Rs two lakh crore.