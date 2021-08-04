Nitin Gadkari asks automakers to roll out 100% ethanol and gasoline vehicles within year

The minister gave the call at a meeting, on August 3, with a delegation of CEOs from Society of India Automobile Manufacturers composed of private, commercial and two-wheeler automobile manufacturers.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, August 3 emphasised the need for a quick roll-out of 'Flex-Fuel Vehicles’ (FFVs) within a year's time. In technical parlance, FFVs are capable of running on 100% ethanol and gasoline.

"The delegation presented an update of the auto industry's status and requested for deferment of emission-based regulations such as 'BS-6 phase 2', 'CAFE Phase 2' among others such as 'OBD' regulations for two-wheelers," the ministry said in a statement.

"Gadkari emphasised on the need for a quick roll-out of Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs) capable of running on 100% ethanol and gasoline into the Indian auto market within a year's time, vis-a-vis successful available technologies in Brazil and the US," the statement said.

"The requests of SIAM are currently under consideration and a follow-up meeting may be organised within a fortnight," it further stated.

The minister also said on social media that he has appealed to all private vehicle manufacturers to provide a minimum of six airbags across all vehicles. “In the interest of passenger safety, I have also appealed to all Private Vehicle Manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of 6 Airbags across all variants and segments of the vehicle,” he tweeted.