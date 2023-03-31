'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre' to open in Mumbai on Friday

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, will open in Mumbai on Friday .

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, will open in Mumbai on Friday which will showcase the best of India across the fields of music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to audiences from both India and around the world.



The centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.



The launch programme will features a specially-curated art and craft exposition called 'Swadesh' along with three shows - a musical theatrical called 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation'; a costume art exhibition called 'India in Fashion'; and a visual art show titled 'Sangam/Confluence'.



Together, the event will explore the diversity of India's cultural traditions and their impact on the world, while also showcasing the diversity of spaces at the cultural centre.



Speaking on the occasion, Nita Ambani said, "Bringing this cultural centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality. It is a space where we will showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India."



The Centre will be highly-inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently-abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes



The launch programme has been imagined to highlight India's immense cultural impact and provide a platform where the artist meets the audience.



The cultural centre is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.



The centre is home to three performing arts spaces: The 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 125-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards.