FM Nirmala and Revanth Reddy spar in Lok Sabha over his Hindi, war of words ensues

After Congress MP Revanth Reddy made a remark referencing his caste, Speaker Om Birla warned legislators not to refer to others’ caste or religion in the House.

A war of words ensued between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress member A Revanth Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Monday, December 12, over rupee depreciation and the overall state of the economy. The drama began during Question Hour, when Reddy, who represents Telangana's Malkajgiri and is the state Congress chief, while asking a question on depreciation of rupee, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's old statement on the depreciation of the rupee, which he had made when he was Gujarat Chief Minister.

Reddy said, quoting PM Modi's statement, that when the rupee was at 66 against the dollar, it was stated that it had gone to the ICU. So now when the rupee is at 83.20, it seems like it is heading towards the mortuary. He said that both he and PM Modi have the same question — does the government have any action plan to bring back the rupee home healthy from the mortuary? Speaker Om Birla urged the MP to ask his question, following which Birla told the House not to interrupt the Speaker, and to ask direct questions. To this, a legislator is heard saying that Reevanth's Hindi was weak.

Nirmala Sitharaman, while responding to the question, said, “(The man) who comes from Telangana, he says his Hindi is weak. My Hindi is also weak, I will answer in weak Hindi,” eliciting a few laughs from other legislators. She said that "some people in Parliament are jealous of the country's growing economy". She added that even though the country was the fastest growing economy, the opposition was "jealous" and had a problem with it and took the same as a joke.

Attacking the Congress MP for bringing up PM Modi's old statement, the Finance Minister said that if the member remembers that statement, then he must also refer to the economic parameters of those times, "when the entire economy was in ICU". "Today, despite the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, our economy is the fastest-growing economy," she added.

The Finance Minister said that the value of the dollar is appreciating against currencies across the globe and only the Indian economy has shown robustness against it. "It should be a matter of great satisfaction and not of fun," she said. The Congress MP then objected to the FM's remark on Hindi and said that his Hindi was being mocked as he was a Shudra. "I don't know pure Hindi, I am not a Bhramanwaad like them," Revanth said, to which Speaker Om Birla cautioned him and told him to ask a proper question.