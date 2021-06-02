Nine-year-old boy dies soon after parents file mercy-killing petition in AP court

Nine-year-old Harshavardhan had suffered from a critical medical condition since the age of 5 that doctors said could not be cured.

news Tragedy

On Tuesday, Kummari Arunamma went to the Civil Courts Magistrate in Punganur to file a petition for a mercy killing for her nine-year-old son Harshavardhan, who has been suffering from a prolonged, critical illness since the age of 5. However, tragedy struck when the boy passed away after leaving the court premises, as Arunamma and her husband held him in their arms. Harshavardhan, who was the only child in the family, died in the auto on the way back from the court, reports say.

In the letter to the Magistrate, Arunamma, who hails from said that the boy had been suffering from extensive bleeding from the nose from a young age and had not been getting better despite multiple hospital visits. "We don't have the economic strength to take him to major hospitals. As a mother, I'm unable to see him in this condition so I request you to pray for the death of my son."

The parents had taken the boy to be treated at RUIA hospital in Tirupati, to Vellore in Tamil Nadu and several other private hospitals, but there was no improvement in his condition. Speaking to local media, the mother said, "I'm seeking a mercy killing for my son as there is no improvement in his condition and he is continuing to bleed. We are unable to see his suffering."

While stating that they had taken the boy to hospitals in Eluru and Tirupati, they noted that doctors said there was no cure for his condition.

The details of the boyâ€™s condition were not clear, but according to reports, he was injured in a serious accident four years ago.