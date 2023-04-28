Nine students die by suicide in Andhra after failing intermediate exams

The results of intermediate first year and second year (Class 11 and 12) exams were declared on Wednesday by Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE).

Nine students in Andhra Pradesh have ended their lives after failing to clear intermediate examinations.The results of intermediate first year and second year (Class 11 and 12) exams were declared on Wednesday, April 26, by Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE). Nine students died by suicide in separate incidents since Thursday. Two other students attempted suicide.

B Tarun (17) killed himself in Srikakulam district. The student of intermediate first year, hailing from Dandu Gopalapuram village of the district, was disheartened over failure in most of the papers.

A 16-year-old girl died by suicide at her residence at Trinadhapuram under Malkapuram police station limits. She hails from Visakhapatnam district. A Akhilasree was upset after failing in some subjects of intermediate first year.

B Jagadeesh (18) ended his life at Kancharapalem locality in Visakhapatnam. He had failed in one of the subjects in intermediate second year.

Depressed over failure in one subject in intermediate first year examination, Anusha (17) killed herself in Chittoor district. Babu (17), also of Chittoor district, killed himself after failing to clear intermediate second year.

T Kiran (17), resident of Anakapalli, died by suicide as he was depressed over securing low marks in intermediate first year.

The pass percentage for first year was 61 and second year was 72. Over 10 lakh students had appeared in the examination held in March-April.

Police and psychologists have appealed to students to desist from taking the extreme step as they have their entire life ahead of them and they can turn failure into success.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families:

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726