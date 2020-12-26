Nine more UK returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

The Telangana health department has urged all those who returned from the UK after Dec 9 or have travelled through to come forward for a health check-up.

news Coronavirus

Nine more returnees from the UK to Telangana have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of infected flyers to 16, a top health official said on Friday. Positive samples of all 16 patients have been sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for genome sequencing to check for the presence of the new variant. Their reports are expected in a few days.

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said those found infected were kept in special wards in different hospitals. The health authorities also traced 76 contacts of those tested positive. They have been quarantined and their health condition is being monitored closely.

The Health Department is on high alert in the wake of the impact of the new coronavirus variant in some countries. It is adopting the tracing, testing and treatment method to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to officials, 1,200 people came to Telangana from the UK since December 9. Of them, 926 were identified and Covid tests were conducted on them.

Of 16 people who tested positive, four each are from Hyderabad and Medchal Malkajgiri. Two from Jagtial district were also found infected. One individual each from Mancherial, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Warangal Urban districts also tested positive.

The department has requested all those who have come directly to the state from the UK after December 9 or have travelled through the UK to provide their details by calling on 040-24651119 or by texting on WhatsApp to 9154170960. Staff from the Health Department will visit their homes for a health check-up.

"Telangana state has taken all measures in the fight against coronavirus so far. With the government's initiatives and cooperation of people, we could control the spread of the virus and the number of fatalities. People need not panic about the new variant, but stay alert and take all safety measures like use of mask, following physical distancing and hand hygiene like they have been doing for all these months," the director said.