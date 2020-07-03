Nine more COVID-19 cases emerge from Ernakulam Market, measures beefed up

As 10 COVID-19 cases were reported from Ernakulam Market, other markets in the district are also under strict vigil.

After a Thrissur native who worked in Ernakulam market was found to have COVID-19, a total of nine people, including co-workers in the market and their family members, have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

It was on June 27 that the Thrissur native (index patient), who worked at an electrical shop in the Ernakulam Market, one of the busiest spots in Kochi city, was found to have COVID-19. A few days later, on Wednesday, his colleague and another trader, a Thoppumpady native, working at a store adjacent to his shop, too, tested positive for coronavirus.

Later, on the same day, four family members of the Thoppumpady native and a 22-year-old woman, who was a staff at his shop, tested positive.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, three more workers at the Thoppumpady native’s shop were found to have contracted the virus. All the three workers are migrant labourers — 39-year-old and 20-year-old from West Bengal and 38-year-old from Tamil Nadu.

After more people tested positive, the Ernakulam district administration has beefed up COVID-19 preventive measures in the area. The Ernakulam Market was shut on Wednesday after COVID-19 cases were reported. The area has been declared as a containment zone.

Minister VS Sunil Kumar, who has the charge of Ernakulam district for COVID-19 containment, said that strict checking will be implemented in the district to find violations of regulations imposed due to the pandemic.

“Actions will be stricter if people are found to not use masks properly and against those who flock to the market, violating regulations. Police have been directed to strictly follow this. Though the situation is under control, the spread of the disease in a place like Kochi city is being considered with utmost importance,” said Minister Sunil Kumar.

As COVID-19 cases were reported from this market, other markets in the district are also under strict vigil. Ernakulam Market is one of the largest markets in Kochi from where other smaller markets in the city’s suburbs usually source products and raw materials.