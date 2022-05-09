Nine killed in Telangana as mini truck rams into lorry, PM announces ex-gratia

Compensation has been announced for the families of the deceased and those injured in the accident which happened near Hasanpalli Gate in Kamareddy district.

news Accident

Nine people lost their lives in a road accident in Telanganaâ€™s Kamareddy district on Sunday, May 8. The death toll, which initially stood at five persons, mounted to nine as four more victims succumbed since Sunday night, officials said on Monday. Sixteen other injured persons were undergoing treatment at a different hospital and the condition of two of them was stated to be critical.

The accident occurred when a Tata Ace vehicle in which 25 people were travelling collided with a truck coming opposite direction near Hasanpalli Gate in Yellareddy mandal. Five persons, including the driver of the trolley auto, died on the spot. The deceased and injured hail from Chillargi village in Pitlam mandal of the same district and were returning after visiting a neighbouring village.

According to IANS, police said overspeeding and negligence by the driver of Tata Ace led to the collision. The deceased were identified as driver Saidulu (25), Lacchavva (45), Anjavva (40), Veeramani (38), Asayavvah (40), Veeravva (70), Gangamani (45), Yellaiah (45) and Pochaiah (44).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the road accident and announced financial assistance to the families of the deceased and injured. "Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Modi," tweeted the PMO.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to the accident. In a tweet, the Vice President said, "Anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a road accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."