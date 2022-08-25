Nine killed in Karnataka’s Tumakuru as tempo collides with lorry

Police said the incident occurred when a lorry collided with a multi-utility vehicle, in which a few daily wage labourers were travelling to Bengaluru.

At least nine people were killed and around 13 people are reported to have been injured in a road accident in Karnataka's Tumakuru early in the morning on Thursday, August 25. Police sources said the incident occurred when a tempo collided with a lorry near Kalambella in Tumakuru, according to PTI. The deceased were travelling to Bengaluru and were daily wage labourers from various locations in Raichur district. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

The tempo Trax (a multi-utility vehicle) the victims were travelling in was jam-packed with close to 24 passengers, and two children were among the dead, according to PTI. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is also the minister in-charge of Tumakuru district, said he had spoken to the district's Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police and had given them instructions to ensure that the injured get proper care.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for the deaths in the Tumakuru accident. He announced Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the kin of the deceased. The injured will be paid Rs 50,000. “The accident in Tumakuru district, Karnataka is heart-rending. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be paid Rs. 50,000: PM,” he wrote on Twitter.

Droupadi Murmu, President of India took to Twitter to condone the deaths in the accident, "The loss of lives, including that of children and women, in a road accident in Tumakuru, Karnakata is extremely unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she wrote.

Earlier in May, nine people were killed and around 25 others injured in a collision involving a lorry and a private bus in Karnataka's Hubballi-Dharwad district. The incident occurred around 12.45 am on May 24, on the outskirts of Hubballi near Tarihal on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway. Police said that most of the deceased persons were travelling to Bengaluru from Kolhapur in Maharashtra. On May 21, at least eight persons were killed in another accident near Dharwad.