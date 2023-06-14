Nine killed, 25 injured as violence flares up in Manipur

An Indian Express report quoting the Superintendent of Police, Imphal East, the incident took place at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

news News

At least nine villagers were killed and 25 others injured when suspected militants attacked Khamelock village in Imphal East district and fired indiscriminately, police said on Wednesday. An Indian Express report said this is the largest casualty in a single incident in Manipur in the last few weeks.

A police official said that heavily armed militants attacked the Khamelock village late on Tuesday night and fired on the villagers from automatic weapons killing nine people on the spot and injuring 25 others. The victims were either sleeping or just finished their dinner when the extremists rained bullets from their sophisticated arms. The injured were immediately taken to various hospitals.

An Indian Express report quoting the Superintendent of Police, Imphal East, the incident took place at 10.30pm on Tuesday. Death toll is likely to increase as the condition of several of the wounded is stated to be critical. Further details are awaited.

The peace process in violence-hit Manipur has been stalled after representatives of both the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities said they would stay away from the peace committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

(With additional inputs)