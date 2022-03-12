Nine including five women die in separate road accidents in Karnataka

Four women and the car driver died on the spot after their vehicle lost control and hit a tree near Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district on Friday.

Nine persons, including five women, died on Friday in two separate road accidents at Koppal and Kalaburagi districts in Karnataka.

Four persons, including a woman, died in the accident at Navali near Kanakagiri town in Koppal district when the tractor they were travelling in turned turtle after the driver lost control. The victims were travelling to attend an engagement ceremony.

The deceased have been identified as Yamanurappa, Ambamma, Shehappa and Yamanappa, all aged above 50 years. Yamanurappa and Ambamma died on the spot, while Yamanappa and Sheshappa succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The others who were critically injured in the accident are being treated at the Karatagi hospital.

In another incident, four women and the car driver died on the spot after their vehicle lost control and hit a tree near Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district on Friday.

The victims were travelling towards Maharashtra after visiting the Dattatreya temple in Ganagapur. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

On February 16, four college students, including a woman, were killed and two others seriously injured in a road accident on National Highway 75 in Bengaluru Rural district. The deceased were identified as Vaishnavi, Bharath, Siril and Venkat, while the injured were identified as Siri Krishna and Ankita Reddy.

According to police, the accident happened when the students of Garden City College in Bengaluru were returning from a trip to Kolar. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the divider on the highway causing it to cross over to the other side. The vehicle then came under the wheels of a truck. Police suspected overspeeding to be the cause of the accident.