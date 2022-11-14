Nine children who went missing from Kottayam shelter home traced within hours

The CWC has received complaints against the shelter home run by the NGO Mahila Samakhya even before Monday’s incident.

Nine girls were reported missing from a shelter home in Manganam of Kottayam district in the early hours of Monday, November 14. They were later found from the house of a relative of one of the girls in Koothattukulam in Ernakulam district around 12 noon. The girls included survivors of crimes registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and were housed at the shelter home at the behest of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Kottayam East circle inspector (CI) Sreejith told TNM that the girls were found unharmed and that they will be questioned according to appropriate procedures. As they are all children and some of them survivors of POCSO cases, the questioning will have to be conducted with sensitivity, he said. It is believed that the girls went of their own will in the intervening night of November 13 and 14. “They are said to have had some discomfort at the shelter home. We will question them further after producing them in court,” he said. He added that no role of any outsiders is suspected at the moment, even though the investigation will look into this aspect also.

When asked what the nature of their discomfort was, the CI said that it can be found only after the investigation. “It is understood that complaints regarding issues they faced have been received by the CWC,” he said. He said that the institute has five women employees in-charge of administration and security at all times. “They are claiming that they got to know that the girls were missing only at 5.30 am in the morning when they went to wake them up. We will question them also as part of the investigation,” Sreejith said. He added that the other residents of the shelter home also claimed to have not known about the girls’ plans.

The shelter home in Manganam is run by the NGO Mahila Samakhya. Kottayam CWC chairman Arun Kurian said that the NGO runs multiple shelter homes across Kerala. “We have received complaints against them even before the incident. The home in Manganam is in a remote area and the administration of the home was finding it difficult to retain staff. The complaints we have received were both about inadequate staff and administrative shortcomings,” he said.

According to Arun, shutting down such shelter homes that do not offer the necessary facilities is often not an option for the CWC. “It is difficult to find organisations and staff willing to take on the care of such children. If we shut them down as part of disciplinary action, we will have nowhere to take them,” he said. Further action on the home will be taken after the CWC and the government conducts an enquiry into the matter he said.

In a similar incident, six children from the state government's Children's Home for Girls at Vellimadukunnu, Kozhikode, had gone missing in January this year. They were found from three locations within and outside Kerala in two days.